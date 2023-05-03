Jonas Brothers Promise To Play Five Albums Each Night On Tour

That sound like a lofty goal, but the Jonas Brothers are promising to play 5 albums of music each night on their tour!

Can’t wait to celebrate THE ALBUM with all of you all summer on THE TOUR! Register for Verified Fan now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59PM ET for your chance to purchase tickets Are you ready for the best summer ever?? pic.twitter.com/INFheEXb9x — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 2, 2023

There are 35 dates on the tour which is building off what they did with their recent Broadway mini-residency (they played one of their albums in its entirety each night). Rolling Stone added up the numbers not counting breaks or chatter from the stage, and that’s 3 hours and 26 minutes. So, not sure if EVERY song on EVERY album will be played in it’s entirety or not.

The trek kicks off at Yankee Stadium in New York City on Aug. 12 and 13 and wrap up Oct. 14 in Miami.