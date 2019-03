It has been over 6 years since the Jonas Brothers released their last collab, but they’re back! A few days ago, the Jonas Brothers got back together to release a new single called “Sucker for You”.

The video is taking social media by storm, but not because of the brothers surprisingly. The video features each brother’s beau including newlywed Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Tucker, and Daniel Jonas.

The video goes to show that if even all three brothers can be “booed up”, so can you!