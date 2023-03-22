Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Jonas Brothers’ sold-out Broadway residency makes $1.6 million

March 22, 2023 3:00PM EDT
The Jonas Brothers helped boost Broadway’s box office totals thanks to their five-night residency.

Deadline reports the singers’ sold-out set of shows, titled The Jonas Brothers on Broadway, earned them $1.6 million between March 14 and March 18.

The official number was $1,556,128; ticket prices averaged $192.35.

In all, this buoyed Broadway’s overall haul, which saw a 20 percent boost in its box office total over the past week.

Another show that helped inflate its numbers was The Phantom of the Opera, which is fast approaching its expected April 16 closing date. The musical earned $3 million over the past week, which is apparently its best total yet: it marks the first time the show pulled over $3 million in a week.

Overall, Broadway made $34,124,422 over the past week and saw a 13 percent jump in its audience, entertaining 259,832 people. 

So far this year, the Great White Way has made $1,275,614,164 and has seated nearly 10 million people across its theaters.

