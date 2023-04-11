Jonas Brothers to play doubleheader at Yankee Stadium with addition of second show

Looks like the Jonas Brothers will be playing a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium this summer.

After announcing their one-night-only performance of five of their albums at the legendary stadium on August 12, they’ve just added a second show “due to incredible demand.”

The general sale for the new show begins Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. via jonasbrothers.com. A Citi cardmembers presale starts Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. ET, while a Verizon presale starts on the same day at the same time.

One of the five albums the group will be performing will be their upcoming release, The Album, due out May 12. It features the already released tracks “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.