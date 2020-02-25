Jones Sentenced to Life in Prison
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 47 year old Akron man who admitted to the murder of a Jackson Township woman has been sentenced to life in prison.
Daniel Jones will be eligible for parole after serving 19 years behind bars for the murder of Kerri Blondheim.
Earlier this month, Jones admitted to choking Blondheim to death back in September of 2018, then burning her body and belongings on a mattress along side a road in New Franklin.
Court records say Jones claims to have been on drugs during the time of the incident.