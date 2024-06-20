Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Josh Gad Attached To “Spaceballs” Sequel

June 20, 2024 10:44AM EDT
Yes…Spaceballs.

Josh Gad confirmed he’s not only the lead role, but is co-writing and co-producing the sequel to 1987’s Star Wars spoof, Spaceballs.

Mel Brooks, who co-wrote, directed, produced, and acted in the original film, is returning to produce the sequel. Gad shared that the producers “worship at the alter of all things Brooks,” adding that working with Brooks has been a dream come true. It’s in the early stages of development at Amazon MGM Studios, so no word yet on other stars or a release date.

