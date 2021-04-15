JTFD: Man Drowns in Cold Jackson Pond
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drowning death in Jackson Township.
The township fire department says two older men were in a boat on the large pond at Frank Avenue and Strausser Street NW when it began taking on water and capsized.
One man was able to swim to shore and call for help; the other could not.
Firefighters say they had the victim out of the water in ten minutes, but he died at the hospital.
Neither man was wearing a life jacket.
No names were released.