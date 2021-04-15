      Weather Alert

JTFD: Man Drowns in Cold Jackson Pond

Apr 15, 2021 @ 7:28am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drowning death in Jackson Township.

The township fire department says two older men were in a boat on the large pond at Frank Avenue and Strausser Street NW when it began taking on water and capsized.

One man was able to swim to shore and call for help; the other could not.

Firefighters say they had the victim out of the water in ten minutes, but he died at the hospital.

Neither man was wearing a life jacket.

No names were released.

Popular Posts
Viral Video: This Popcorn Salad Is Getting Roasted on Twitter
Forest Blakk Talks Life, Love And Geeking Out Over Meghan Trainor
Britain's Prince Philip, Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Has Died
Mindful Moment: Great Success is Already In You
Starbucks Shared A Caramel Coffee Bomb Recipe That Uses Their At Home Products