Wednesday Update: Daily Death Numbers Are Up, Indoor Dining Starts Tomorrow

Judge: Dr Acton Lacks Power to Issue Lengthy Orders, Reopens Gyms

May 21, 2020 @ 4:51am

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A judge in Lake County has ruled that Dr. Amy Acton does not have the power to close businesses for months at a time.

Independent gym and fitness center owners filed for that relief, being given the ability to reopen six days ahead of time, barring any further court action.

35 gyms including two in Jackson Township were part of the suit.

A spokesman for the governor believes the judge is incorrectly interpreting state law.

