Judge Orders Britney Spears’ Dad To Be Deposed
Britney Spears has been asking that her dad sit for a deposition to answer for his behavior while being in charge of her conservatorship and now he has a deadline.
Los Angeles County Judge Brenda Penny said by August 12th, Jamie Spears must travel to Los Angeles for the examination and must produce “all documents and communications” sought by his daughter related to his alleged “electronic surveillance” of her home. Britney is not obligated to answer her dad’s dueling request for “further” documents from her.
It’s another sizable victory for Spears, but Judge Penny needs more time to decide if Britney must sit for her own deposition. Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, argued Jamie’s quest to grill his daughter under oath is “immoral” and amounts to a “revenge deposition.”
He said Jamie is fair game because “credible evidence” shows he mismanaged Britney’s 13-year conservatorship and oversaw a surveillance program that bugged her bedroom.
MORE HERE