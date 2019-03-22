Judge Temporarily Blocking Part Of New Abortion Ban

(ONN) – A judge is temporarily blocking part of a new Ohio law that bans the abortion method of dilation and evacuation in most cases.

Federal Judge Michael Barrett in Cincinnati stopped short of saying whether the law against the procedure commonly used in second-trimester abortions is unconstitutional, saying he wants to hear from both sides.

A lawsuit by Planned Parenthood argues the ban is unconstitutional because it puts an undue burden on women seeking abortions after about 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The ban signed last year by then-governor John Kasich was set to take effect on Friday.

The judge’s order blocks enforcement of the law in certain circumstances for two weeks.

Ohio’s attorney general is defending the law.