Judge Won’t Let Unvaccinated Kids Return to School
By Sarah
|
Mar 15, 2019 @ 6:20 AM

A federal judge has ruled that 44 unvaccinated students in Rockland County, New York, can not return to school. as the worst measles outbreak in decades affects the area.
Rockland County has had a reported 105 cases of measles since Fall. More than 80% of children in the county aren’t vaccinated.
In spite of a lawsuit by the families of the kids ordered to stay away, Rockland County officials are adamant that the parent’s keep their unvaccinated children home to “prevent the measles outbreak to spreading to this school population.”
Would you allow your children to attend school with kids that aren’t vaccinated from the measles?

