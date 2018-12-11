Julia Roberts Headline Fail… Her Holes Are What Now?!

Now we all make mistakes, but the headline mistake made by the Post Journal, a newspaper in upstate New York, is getting lots of attention because of how funny and awkward the headline came out.

The story was praising Julia for her performances in a variety of new roles in “Ben In Black” and the Amazon series “Homecoming,” but the headline decided to focus on Julia’s holes.

The headline read, “Julia Finds Life and her Holes Get Better With Age.” Yes, instead of “roles” the headline said “holes.”

The paper did write up a correction, but it was too late. The headline mishap had already gone viral.

Oops, now I know what I need to look forward to in older life… #holes https://t.co/6zMbq0vlFH — PAUL MANNION (@paulmannionUK) December 11, 2018