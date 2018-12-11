Julia Roberts Headline Fail… Her Holes Are What Now?!
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 11, 2018 @ 6:21 AM

Now we all make mistakes, but the headline mistake made by the Post Journal, a newspaper in upstate New York, is getting lots of attention because of how funny and awkward the headline came out.
The story was praising Julia for her performances in a variety of new roles in “Ben In Black” and the Amazon series “Homecoming,” but the headline decided to focus on Julia’s holes.
The headline read, “Julia Finds Life and her Holes Get Better With Age.” Yes, instead of “roles” the headline said “holes.”
The paper did write up a correction, but it was too late. The headline mishap had already gone viral.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Animated Spider-Man Movie Getting Oscar Buzz Stephen Curry Doesn’t Think We Landed on the Moon… Dog Who Survived California Wildfire Found One Month Later Guarding Burnt Down Family Home Instagram Launches Walkie-Talkie Voice Messaging Stranger Gives First-Class Seat to Mother with Baby on Oxygen Study Says Stop Drinking Coffee in the A.M.
Comments