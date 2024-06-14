Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“Jurassic World 4” Features All New Cast Launching A New Era

June 14, 2024 12:10PM EDT
A few details are coming out about the next movie in the Jurassic World universe, which will not include Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard. This one will again be produced by Steven Spielberg and will star Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise and David Iacono.

They promise “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”  Filming will be in Thailand and in studios in the U.K. and Malta.

 

