‘Jurassic World: Dominion” Wins The Weekend Box Office
Jurassic World: Dominion earned an estimated $143.4 million in its domestic opening, and a total of $389 million worldwide, as the box office recovery continued to gain momentum.
It may have easily won the weekend, but Top Gun: Maverick continued to over-perform at number two, with another $50 million added to its domestic total of $393.3 million, and $747 million globally.
The cast sat down with Entertainment Weekly to talk about wrapping up a 30-year-old saga!