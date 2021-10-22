      Weather Alert

Jury Deliberating Fate of Richard Nelson in Bob Evans Killing

Oct 22, 2021 @ 4:57am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Stark County jury returns to the courthouse Friday morning, deliberating the charges facing 55-year-old Richard Nelson of Osnaburg Township.

He’s accused in the April shooting death of waitress Rebecca Rogers of Massillon inside the Bob Evans restaurant on Lesh Street NE near Route 62.

The jury could come back with either a murder or aggravated murder verdict.

The trial started Monday.

Closing arguments and initial deliberations took place on Thursday.

Popular Posts
Ryan Reynolds Announces “Sabbatical” From Movies…Gets Trolled By His Wife
Selena Gomez says getting off social media “really saved my life”
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Are Engaged
Kanye West Has Officially Changed His Name To Just…Ye
Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Breaks iTunes Record for Fastest No.1 Song
Connect With Us Listen To Us On