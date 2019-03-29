Jussie Facing a Lawsuit Over His “Attack”

The saga that is the alleged Jussie Smollett attack isn’t over. Now the City of Chicago is demanding that Smollett pay $130K for the overtime used to investigate his alleged attack.

A letter has already been sent to Jussie for the cash, but his people say, “the only thing owed is an apology to Jussie.”

Rumors are swirling that the Mayor will file a civil case to get the dough, and he can actually sue for three times the amount that he says he’s owed.

If the case goes to court, Jussie’s attack case could come back up and a judge would have to decide whether or not Jussie lied about the attack.

Do you think that Jussie will eventually get in trouble for the alleged attack? Were you surprised when the charges against Jussie were dropped?