Jussie Smollett Found Guilty In Hate Crime Hoax
A jury deliberated 9 hours and found actor Jussie Smollett guilty of 5 out of six felony misdemeanor charges for making up a story that he was the victim of a hate crime.
During the one-week trial, two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019. They said Smollett came up with the idea, telling them to rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and then spread the video on social media. He then in the days following did a widely-publicized interview with Robin Roberts saying it was hate crime against him because he was a gay black man, and that the attackers told him “this is MAGA country”.
Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a sentence of up to three years in prison, but experts say he will more than likely get probation and possible community service.
Smollett will almost certainly have to pay restitution to Chicago in the amount of at least $130,000 — the amount the city says it spent investigating the hoax attack.
