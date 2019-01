The New Year brought in a new rule at Frontier Airlines, now when you order a drink you have the option of tipping the cabin crew. Prior to the 1st of January, Frontier’s cabin crew split their tips, but now crew members will be able to get tips individually.

Frontier also said that none of the money that is tipped to the cabin crew will be taken by the airline. After ordering your drink you can choose a preset gratuity of 15 percent, 20 percent or 25 percent, or your own custom percentage.