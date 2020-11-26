Just in Time for Holiday Travel: Gate Modernization at CAK Completed
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Akron Canton Airport, showing off its $37 million Gate Modernization Project last week.
There are enhancements like jet bridges at all gates and charging stations at all seats in the waiting area.
There’s even a sanitary pet relief station, for those traveling with companion animals.
There’s also a Mother’s Room.
There is one item still to come: a glass wall overlooking the airfield.
That’s to be installed in February.
CAK CEO Ren Camacho says most of their travel is leisure right now, though they are adding daily service to Washington DC next month.