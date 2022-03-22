Just in Time for Spring Severe Weather, Skywarn Class Tuesday Night
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This happens to be Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.
There’s a Skywarn training session for current and wouldbe weather spotters tonight at 6 p.m. at Jackson High School on Fulton Drive NW.
Though the National Weather Service has radar and other tools to help them issue tornado warnings, there’s nothing like eyes on the ground watching cloud formations and funnel clouds.
They’d like you to register in advance or arrive early.