      Weather Alert

Just in Time for Spring Severe Weather, Skywarn Class Tuesday Night

Mar 22, 2022 @ 4:53am

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This happens to be Severe Weather Awareness Week in Ohio.

There’s a Skywarn training session for current and wouldbe weather spotters tonight at 6 p.m. at Jackson High School on Fulton Drive NW.

Though the National Weather Service has radar and other tools to help them issue tornado warnings, there’s nothing like eyes on the ground watching cloud formations and funnel clouds.

They’d like you to register in advance or arrive early.

Popular Posts
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Pleads Not Guilty in Moscow Court, Arrest Extended to May
Selena Gomez Tanked Viewership At The Critics Choice Awards
More Grammy Performers Announced
There Will Be Two “Bachelorettes” Next Season
Jussie Smollett Out Of Jail After Serving Less Than A Week
Connect With Us Listen To Us On