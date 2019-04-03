Justin Bieber Apologizes For Insulting Fans With April Fools Joke: ‘I Didn’t Mean To Be Insensitive’
By Sarah
|
Apr 3, 2019 @ 7:01 AM

Justin Bieber had to apologize to fans after his April Fools Joke didn’t go over well. Bieber posted a sonogram with immediately made fans believe that him and wife, Hailey Baldwin were expecting.

Bieber even doubled-down on the prank by posting a photo of Hailey in a doctor’s office admiring her stomach with doctors and nurses surrounding her, which made fans reconsider that his first post was a prank.

However, it was and Bieber had to apologize to fans who thought he was being insensitive to couples who couldn’t have children.

“A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction,” Bieber posted on Instagram on Tuesday morning, “But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended.”

Do you think Justin Bieber should’ve had to apologize for his pregnancy prank or nah?

