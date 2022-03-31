      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber booed at concert after trolling hockey fans

Mar 31, 2022 @ 8:30am

Justin Bieber was booed at his concert in Montreal after dissing the town’s hockey team. 

The “Sorry” singer was in town for his Justice World Tour on Tuesday and made a sly comment about the hockey team, the Canadiens, who aren’t doing so well, currently holding the leagues worst record of 18-38-11. 

In footage from the concert, Justin, who happens to be a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs — the rival of the Canadiens — taunts, “How ’bout the Leafs, though, huh? How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?”

The shade didn’t go over very well with the audience very loudly booing the pop star and even shouting expletives. 

Eventually, Justin quit trolling the team and got back to business. For the record, though, Justin’s team has a 42-19-5 record. So, safe to say he’s a proud fan. 

