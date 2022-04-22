Justin Bieber, Dan + Shay Sued For Copyright Over “10,000 Hours”
Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are facing a new copyright lawsuit filed in Los Angeles that claims they copied large parts of their Grammy-winning country hit “10,000 Hours” from a decades-old song.
A company called Melomega accused the trio of stealing the “core portion” of their hit song from a little-known 1980 song called “The First Time Baby Is A Holiday.”
The plaintiffs also claim they had a musicologist named Dr. Alexander Stewart analyze the two songs, and reached the “ineluctable conclusion that defendants stole plaintiff’s song.”
They contend that lawsuits were filed over 6 or 7 similar notes where this case has a 47-note section that is virtually identical.
MORE HERE