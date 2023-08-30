Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Bieber Is An Instagram Hubby for Hailey But Gets Dragged For His Outfit

August 30, 2023 11:07AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Depending on which source is pumping out the story, Justin Bieber was a doting Instagram hubby getting perfect angles for her pictures for the ‘Gram. Or…he ruined her day by wearing sweats.

She was in New York to makes appearances promoting her skin care line, “Rhode”.

What do you think?  Should he have matched her look a little more?  Or was he trying to be in the background to let her have her moment??

Popular Posts

1

Hero Reunites With The Women He Helped Get To Safety In Maui
2

How to cure your post-Taylor Swift Eras Tour depression
3

Mix 94-1- Be a Shinedown VIP
4

Adele stops show to defend young fan; Miley Cyrus reacts to Adele calling her a “legend”
5

Starbucks Rolls Out Pumpkin Spice Lattes And Their Fall Menu