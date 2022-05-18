Justin Bieber Launches ‘Biebs Brew’ At Tim Hortons
Justin Bieber first partnered with Tim Hortons last November for Timbiebs, a line of donut holes.
Now, he’s got a new French vanilla cold brew beverage called Biebs Brew available June 6th.
“We needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month. Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”
The Timbiebs will also return this summer, and Beliebers will even be able to order a “Biebs Bundle,” in which they can get a large brew, along with 10 Timbiebs pieces, for $5.