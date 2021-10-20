Justin Bieber leads nods for MTV EMAs, Doja Cat & Lil Nas X are right behind him

Justin Bieber, who was the leading nominee for the MTV VMAs earlier this year, has now pulled off the same accomplishment for this year’s MTV EMAs, the MTV European Music Awards.
Justin landed eight nods, including two for Song of the Year for his hits “Peaches” and his Kid LAROI collab, “Stay.” Doja Cat and Lil Nas X have six nominations each, followed by The Kid LAROI, Olivia Rodrigo and Ed Sheeran, who each have five.
The Best Artist category includes Justin, Doja and Nas, plus Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.
The Best Video category includes the clips for Ed’s “Bad Habits,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Wild Side” by Normani and Cardi B, Taylor Swift‘s “Willow,” “Kiss Me More” by Doja and SZA, and Justin, for “Peaches.
The MTV EMAs will air live from Budapest, Hungary on November 14 at 3 p.m ET. You can vote at mtvema.com through November 10.
Here are the nominees:
Best artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best song
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber — “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo — “Drivers License”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber — “Stay”
Best video
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran — “Bad Habits”
Justin Bieber — “Peaches” ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Normani ft. Cardi B — “Wild Side”
Taylor Swift — “willow”
Best collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira — “Girl Like Me”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) — “Leave the Door Open”
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow — “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber — “Stay”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears” (remix)
Best U.S. act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best new
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best hip hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
Biggest fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for good
Billie Eilish — “Your Power”
Demi Lovato — “Dancing With the Devil”
girl in red — “Serotonin”
H.E.R. — “Fight For You”
Harry Styles — “Treat People With Kindness”
Lil Nas X — “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Best push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
