Justin Bieber postpones Justice tour

RBMG/Def Jam Recordings

Fans who hoped Justin Bieber would be able to return to the road following his recovery from Ramsay Hunt syndrome were disappointed Thursday when it was announced that all remaining dates of the tour are postponed.

The tour — which was originally scheduled to wrap up this December and then resume in January, officially ending in March 2023 — was put on pause September 6 when Justin revealed that his face was partially paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt.

Then, on September 15, it was announced that 12 shows through October 18 were being canceled. Now all the remaining scheduled dates on the tour have been postponed. Ticket holders will be “informed on next steps as updates occur,” reads an Instagram message.

It turns out the final date of the tour was Justin’s Rock in Rio show on September 4. He said in a statement after the show, “I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me.” It was then that he knew he had “make my health the priority” and announced, “I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.