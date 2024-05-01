Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Bieber Posts Crying Selfies, Hailey Bieber Reacts

May 1, 2024 12:11PM EDT
Hailey Bieber commented her husband, Justin Bieber, is a “pretty crier.” No word on why he posted the photos, but sources say he’s been going through a challenging time and Hailey is trying to be there for him. Insiders say they are “committed to doing whatever it takes” to make things better.

 

 

She was in the crowd supporting him and grabbing video of his surprise set at Coachella and they were seen packing on some PDA during the festival. The two have been married for 6 years.

