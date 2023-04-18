Justin Bieber says Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance “made me want to keep going”

While Frank Ocean‘s much-anticipated performance at Coachella was criticized by fans and reviewers alike, it made a huge impact on one celebrity in the audience: Justin Bieber.

According to Billboard, Ocean injured his ankle prior to the set, which meant that he had to change his original plan to perform with an on-stage ice rink and a bunch of skaters. Instead, the skaters were enlisted as dancers, and fans complained that they walked around in circles obscuring the view of Ocean — who performed some of the show seated — and his band.

Fans were also disappointed that Ocean took the stage an hour late, didn’t perform any new music, and didn’t allow his performance to be live-streamed.

But to Justin, Ocean’s performance was everything. He wrote on Instagram, “I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance. His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.”

“I was deeply moved,” he added. “It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

