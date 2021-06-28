Justin Bieber Sets Boundaries With Fans Waiting Outside His Home
There’s a resurfaced video going viral that shows Justin Bieber politely confronting fans who are sitting outside of his home waiting for him to get there. In the video, a group of people is waiting for him by his door.
He gets out of the car, walks over, and politely speaks to them about needing privacy. He says, “I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live. And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave.”
In the past, Justin has also called out fans on social media for hanging out near his home. Justin was very nice to those fans who were invading his privacy. Could you do the same?