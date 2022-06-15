      Weather Alert

Justin Bieber Shares More Of His Struggle With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

Jun 15, 2022 @ 7:50am

Justin Bieber has been sharing with fans on social media the reason behind his recent cancelation of some concerts: half of his face is paralyzed from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

It was brought on by the same virus as chicken pox, and affects 5 per every 100,000 people per year.

 

He shared it’s getting harder to eat and asked fans to pray for him.  Doctors say it’s treatable and he will be okay, just not sure how long that will take at this point.

In his 2020 documentary “Seasons”, he revealed he also has Lyme Disease as he struggled with low energy.

