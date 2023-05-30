Justin Bieber surfaces on French vacation with wife Hailey

Where in the world is Justin Bieber? Last month he was spotted at Coachella, where he raved about Frank Ocean‘s controversial set, and earlier this month, he accompanied his wife, Hailey Bieber, to the U.K., where she launched her Rhode skin care line. And now, he and Hailey seem to be having a ball on the French Riviera.

Hailey’s been sharing Instagram photos and video of the vacation; in one video, a shirtless Justin is carrying Hailey over his shoulder across a lawn. Singer Justine Skye is also along for the trip, and she posted a photo of Justin hanging out with some guys at Miraval Studios in Correns, France.

Most of the other photos consist of Hailey posing in a series of tiny bikinis while she suns herself on a boat, jumps off a dock, dances with Justine and hangs out in a picturesque French town.

The vacation comes a few weeks after Hailey was quoted by the Sunday Times of London as saying, “I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.