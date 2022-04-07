Justin Bieber To Provide Free Online Therapy For Fans
Justin Bieber has partnered with online therapy platform BetterHelp, the world’s largest therapy platform, to offer free online therapy sessions to his fans and his touring crew of more than 250 people.
It’s part of his Justice in Action initiative and is about a $3 million investment by BetterHelp.
The partnership offers a free month of online therapy to fans, which they can also choose to share with a friend or loved one in need.
The touring crew has unlimited access to licensed therapists for 18 months.