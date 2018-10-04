Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Visited “I Promise” School

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 30: Actress Jessica Biel and singer Justin Timberlake, as part of 'NSYNC is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are in town for Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour. The two decided to make a stop over at Lebron James’s “I Promise” school in Akron! The lucky kids got to hang out with the stars, and a few decided to show off their cool dance moves as well!