Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Visited “I Promise” School

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are in town for Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour. The two decided to make a stop over at Lebron James’s “I Promise” school in Akron! The lucky kids got to hang out with the stars, and a few decided to show off their cool dance moves as well!
When @jtimberlake & @jessicabiel show up to @kingjames’ #IPROMISE school to surprise his kids…we show them ALL the moves! 💃 #WeAreFamily #IPROMISE pic.twitter.com/63J4bSMqQm
— I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) October 3, 2018