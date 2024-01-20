Justin Timberlake drops ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ album trailer; doc in the works

Justin Timberlake fans predicted his new album would be called Everything I Thought It Was, and he seemed to confirm that in his album trailer, which he dropped on Friday, January 19 — the same night he played a free show in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

The trailer is narrated by Benicio Del Toro. It shows a model car pulling up to a gas station in the desert.

“What do we have here? Ooh, that’s a nice car!,” Del Toro begins. “Wait, it’s a model. Did that say JT?”

“OK, that sunset is definitely not real,” he continues. Then we see Justin looking at said sunset with his back to the camera.

“Oh, there’s Justin!” Del Toro says. “Why won’t he turn around? What the f*** is he staring at?”

Then cut to a black screen with yellow words reading, “Justin Timberlake Presents: Everything I Thought It Was.”

According to the Memphis Commercial Appeal, during his concert Friday, JT debuted two new songs, sang “Happy Birthday” to his mom, Janet Lynn Harless, who turned 63 on January 20, and called Memphis “the greatest city on Earth.”

As for the new songs, he performed one, “Selfish,” and had the DJ play the other, “No Angels,” during a mid-concert interlude. In addition, Memphis Commercial Appeal reports that Justin treated the fan to the hits — including “SexyBack,” “Cry Me a River,” “Rock Your Body” and “Holy Grail” — and covered Memphis legend Al Green‘s “Let’s Stay Together.”

Memphis Commercial Appeal also reports that a documentary is in the works, helmed by actor/filmmaker Fisher Stevens, who directed Justin in the 2021 movie Palmer. Stevens, who was at the event with a camera crew, told the paper, “We’re good friends. I’m kind of following him a little bit, so we’re figuring it out.”

