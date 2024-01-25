Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Timberlake Drops New Single

January 25, 2024 10:36AM EST
Source: YouTube

Justin Timberlake released his new single “Selfish” alongside the music video via RCA Records and it perfectly shows off Justin’s soulful vocals!  He co-wrote and co-produced it.

The video seems to pull back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person.

Justin’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE.

Plus we know there’s much more planned for Justin in 2024!

