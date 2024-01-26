Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Timberlake Is Hosting SNL With Dakota Johnson This Week

January 26, 2024 10:58AM EST
On the heels of dropping a new single, “Selfish” and announcing his next album is dropping March 15th, Justin Timberlake will share hosting duties with Dakota Johnson and serve as musical guest on this weekend’s “SNL”. He also sat down with Apple Music to talk about all the stuff he’s got cookin!

And he announced a tour this year!

 

