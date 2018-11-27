Justin Timberlake is Still Having Vocal Chord Issues!
By Sarah Peters
|
Nov 27, 2018 @ 6:57 AM

Justin Timberlake’s continuing issues with his vocal chords have caused him to postpone his Man of the Woods L.A. tour stop tonight.  The problem has been lingering for a month now and has caused him to miss shows in NYC and two dates in Tacoma, Washington.  He’s been battling through the issue by still making appearances, and even recently did a silent interview to promote his new book on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.  Not real sure if that would be a good idea for a concert though. His next tour date is on Thursday in Phoenix.

See the silent interview with Jimym Fallon here:

