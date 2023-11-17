Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Timberlake Makes First Public Appearance Since Those Britney Memoir Bombshells

November 17, 2023 12:07PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

It was date night for Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel at the premiere of Trolls: Band Together. It marked the first public outing since his dirty laundry was revealed in Britney Spears memoir, The Woman in Me. His *NSYNC bandmates were also there to lend support, as their song “Better Place” is on the soundtrack.

The movie is in theaters today!

Still gonna need that *NSYNC reunion tour!!!

 

Popular Posts

1

Local Stark County Restaurants Open For Thanksgiving
2

Resources Available For Thanksgiving In Stark County
3

History Made: Jared Leto Climbs The Outside Of The Empire State Building
4

Mix 94-1's Shop, Share & Give
5

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone on the attraction of a reunion tour — and why he’ll look good doing it