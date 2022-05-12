Justin Timberlake makes surprise appearance in Jessica Biel's Candy
Yes, your eyes were not deceiving you in the fourth and fifth episode of Hulu’s Candy — Justin Timberlake did undergo a radical transformation to star opposite of his real-life wife Jessica Biel.
Justin appears in the penultimate episode of the limited series as the pot-bellied, mustachioed Deputy Steve “Diffy” Deffibaugh. He’s investigating Biel’s character, Candy Montgomery, whom he suspects committed a brutal murder.
Timberlake took to Instagram to talk about his surprise cameo, writing, “Belly’s fake, hair’s fake, mustache is real. Meet Diffy.” He also shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of him and Biel dressed as their respective characters.
Several of Justin’s famous friends reacted to the surprise news. OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder marveled, “I approve this look,” while Chrissy Teigen remarked, “Whoa watching right now!”
This marks the first time Justin and Jessica starred in a movie or television series together. Biel previously teased on Jimmy Kimmel Live that she would love to star opposite of her husband one day. Without spoiling the surprise, the actress hinted, “We want to play adversaries.”
Candy, which is based on a true story of the death of Betty Gore, is streaming now on Hulu. Candy murders Betty with an axe after she discovers Candy had been engaging in a months-long affair with her husband.
