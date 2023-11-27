Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Timberlake ‘Secretly Planning’ Huge World Tour

November 27, 2023 9:53AM EST
Despite the Britney backlash, Justin Timberlake is planning a tour!

The Sun reports that Justin Timberlake plans to tour his sixth album, with stage designs and itineraries already in the works. A source told the publication: “Justin had been secretly plotting a live music comeback for months, and then boom, the Britney book landed and tipped everything on its head.”

The source continued, “Despite all the negativity, Justin still plans to do a major tour. He wants to remind the world what a great performer he is by returning with a huge show and great new music.”

How do you think Justin Timberlake’s tour will do?

