Justin Timberlake Sells Song Catalog

May 27, 2022 @ 7:51am

Justin Timberlake just sold his music catalog, said to be valued at $100 million.

The agreement does NOT cover future music releases from JT.

This sale will include such hits as “SexyBack” and “Cry Me a River” to a London-based music investment company backed by private equity firm Blackstone.

We guess you could say he’s saying, “Bye Bye Bye” to his catalogue! We’ll show ourselves out.

He joins the list of Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner who have all sold their catalogs.

What is your favorite Justin Timberlake song?

