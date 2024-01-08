Justin Timberlake wipes Instagram ahead of … something?

Until very recently, Justin Timberlake‘s social media feeds were full of posts about his reunion single with *NSYNC, “Better Place.” But that was so 2023.

JT’s Instagram has now been wiped clean of all posts; his profile pic is gone, as well. On X, formerly Twitter, he also removed his profile photo.

Billboard reported last year that Justin plans to hit the road in 2024, after releasing a new album, and that he already had a “hold” on specific arena dates in North America. On top of that, JT’s frequent collaborator Timbaland told Entertainment Tonight in September that Justin’s new album would be becoming out “top of next year.”

If Justin is releasing a new album, it’ll be the follow-up to his 2018 LP, Man of the Woods. Last year, he also put out a joint single with Timbaland and Nelly Furtado called “Keep Going Up.”

