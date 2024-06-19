Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer releases statement following singer’s DWI arrest

June 19, 2024 5:16PM EDT
Sag Harbor Village Police Department

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer has released a statement following the singer’s arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning.

“I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” said attorney Edward Burke Jr. “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Justin was arrested and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons just after midnight Tuesday. According to Sag Harbor Village police, he was pulled over after he drove through a stop sign and swerved into a lane of oncoming traffic.

Justin, 43, was held overnight for arraignment, after which he was released on his own recognizance.

He has been ordered to appear virtually in Sag Harbor Village Court on July 26.

