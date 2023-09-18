Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Justin Wanted The *NSYNC Reunion: “It’s A Love Letter To The Fans”

September 18, 2023 12:57PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Here’s a little behind the scenes of Justin Timberlake working with Lance, Chris, JC, and Joey on “Better Place”. He tells the guys the song “would be a love letter to the fans.” You know what else would be a love letter?  A reunion tour!!

The new single will be released September 29th and featured on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Just catch all the boy band songs you hear in the trailer!  The movie hits theaters November 17!

