Justin Wanted The *NSYNC Reunion: “It’s A Love Letter To The Fans”

Here’s a little behind the scenes of Justin Timberlake working with Lance, Chris, JC, and Joey on “Better Place”. He tells the guys the song “would be a love letter to the fans.” You know what else would be a love letter? A reunion tour!!

The new single will be released September 29th and featured on the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Just catch all the boy band songs you hear in the trailer! The movie hits theaters November 17!