Kamala Harris’ Message To All Women
Kamala Harris delivered her victory speech on Saturday evening (November 7th) prior to Joe Biden addressing the nation. VP-Elect Harris sent a message directly to women saying, “I will not be the last.” Kamala Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president and is the second person of color to hold high office behind Barack Obama. Does seeing Kamala Harris and other women serve in public office make you want to be involved in politics more? How does Kamala Harris inspire you?