Kansas City Chiefs co-owner/CEO gives Taylor Swift a birthday present

What do you get the woman who has everything, and who boosted your team’s viewership records through the roof and is presumably keeping one of your star players very happy? We don’t know, but Kansas City Chiefs CEO and co-owner Clark Hunt gave Taylor Swift some sort of birthday present December 10, as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

Clark’s daughter Ava posted a photo on Instagram showing her presenting a wrapped gift to Taylor, who was in the house at Arrowhead to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The present has a tag reading, “To Taylor, from The Hunt Family.” Taylor celebrates her 34th birthday on December 13.

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” Ava captioned the post.

Fans are dying to know what was in the box. Perhaps it’s another vintage Chiefs sweatshirt, like the kind she wore to the game on Sunday, causing it to sell out.

And speaking of that, Page Six reports that the store where Taylor got the sweatshirt, Westside Storey, revealed on TikTok that they also presented her with a custom T-shirt. “We just wanted to include a lil something extra. We are all such big fans + rooting for you!” read a note in the package of jerseys they made up for her.

The T-shirt reads, “Who’s Travis Kelce anyway? Ew” — a reference to the T-shirt Taylor wears during her Eras Tour performance of “22.” The shirt says, “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew,” after a line in the song.

You can buy your own for $31.13 on the company’s website.

