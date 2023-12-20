Kansas City mayor declines to meet Taylor Swift, but offers to officiate her wedding

If Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever decide to get married, they won’t have to look too far for someone to preside over the ceremony.

Quinton Lucas, the mayor of Kansas City, tells Business Insider how much he appreciates the spotlight that Taylor has thrown on his city since she started dating the Kanas City Chiefs tight end. Not only did Taylor bring in an estimated $48 million to the city when she chose to stop there on the Eras Tour, but every time she comes to town to watch Travis play, local businesses get a huge boost.

“It’s like we get a mini piece of the Eras Tour every other weekend with a football game,” Lucas said.

“The local brands here in Kansas City have gone all in on Taylor Swift,” Jessica Palm, the vice president of the Kansas City Area Development Council, adds.

The mayor notes that thanks to Taylor, “Kansas City is like this cool, ‘it’ city now.” But despite that, he says he’s turned down several chances to meet Taylor — even when they’re sitting in adjacent suites at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I’m like, she’s busy enough! And the last thing she cares about is like, ‘Hi, I’m the mayor. Thank you for being in this All-American city,’ right?’” Lucas explains. “We can save that for another time.”

But Lucas says he has an idea of what that “other time” might look like.

He tells Business Insider, “If they need me to officiate a wedding or anything like that, then I’m there for ’em.”

