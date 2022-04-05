Kansas Rallies, Beats North Carolina 72-69 To Win NCAA Title
Talk about a comeback!
The Kansas Jayhawks are bringing home their fourth NCAA men’s basketball title thanks to a second-half surge that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overtook North Carolina 72-69 Monday night in New Orleans.
It was the largest comeback in national championship history.
David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots.
McCormack, who finished the game with 15 points, said post-game that KU was “just built for this.”
Will McCormack and his late-game heroics be an instant March Madness classic? How else would you describe Monday night’s wild finish?