Kansas Woman Sets New Guinness World Record With Her Tattoos Of Madonna

A Madonna superfan in Topeka, Kansas now has the Guinness World Records certificate that she is the female with the most tattoos of the same musician. That would be 18 inked portraits of Madonna on Tara Berry’s body.

Berry was inspired to go for the record when she heard Nikki Patterson had previously set the record with her 15 tattoos of Eminem. Berry got her Madonna tattoo in 2016 when she heard Madonna was looking for fans to appear in a music video. And all that body art wasn’t cheap…she estimates it cost her over $10,000 for them all!